Ben Affleck's 'Small' 52nd Birthday Celebration With His Kids Was 'Exactly' What He Wanted
Ben Affleck had a very demure 52nd birthday.
According to a source, on Thursday, August 15, the actor had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids.
"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," the insider spilled, noting, "Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him."
Affleck’s three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were spotted at the Good Will Hunting star’s rental home in Brentwood, Calif. The 13 Going on 30 alum was also seen arriving at the house.
"The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn't leave the house at all for his birthday," a source added.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez’s attendance was a shocker, as the couple is rumored to be filing for divorce soon.
The “On the Floor” singer, 55, showed up to the L.A. abode to see her alleged soon-to-be ex-husband in jeans and a brown jacket. The brunette beauty notably failed to post anything about Affleck’s big day on social media.
A second source shared how Garner has been a shoulder for Affleck to lean on as he navigates his alleged second divorce.
"Jennifer Garner is being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben," the insider spilled, adding that The Town lead is "hopeful" about making "his family a priority" in the coming months.
"[Garner’s] there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved," they shared.
While Affleck appears to be taking the breakup well, the Marry Me actress has been doing her best to deal with the heartbreak.
"Now Ben and J.Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J.Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside," an insider claimed of the mother-of-two, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship," they explained. "Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year. He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."
