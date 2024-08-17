Ben Affleck's 'Small' 52nd Birthday Celebration With His Kids Was 'Exactly' What He Wanted

"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," the insider spilled, noting, "Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him."

Affleck’s three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were spotted at the Good Will Hunting star’s rental home in Brentwood, Calif. The 13 Going on 30 alum was also seen arriving at the house.