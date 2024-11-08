Jennifer Lopez Admits Canceling Her Tour Amid Ben Affleck Split Was the 'Best Thing' She's 'Ever Done' for Herself
Jennifer Lopez doesn't regret her shocking decision to cancel her This Is Me... Live summer tour, a move that came two months after she secretly separated from estranged husband Ben Affleck.
The superstar discussed the situation during her Friday, November 8, appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
"I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done," the singer, 54, shared, referring to 16-year-old-twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
That being said, the actress admitted it's "not like me to do that, so I always want to apologize to the fans."
Lopez noted that she had an emotional interaction with a fan the day before her TV appearance, spilling, "[He] came up to me and said, 'I had tickets to come and see you.' When I apologized, he said, 'Don't say sorry, we love you.'"
The "Marry Me" vocalist confessed she "started crying straight away."
As OK! reported, the triple threat announced in May that she was canceling the tour, which some people assumed was due to alleged low ticket sales. At the time, there were also endless rumors about her and Affleck, 52, having trouble in their two-year marriage, but it wasn't until August that she filed for divorce.
Court documents revealed they separated on April 26, meaning that when she shut down her tour, the pair had already decided to part ways.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lopez made the announcement via her newsletter, telling ticket buyers, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
The estranged spouses did not have a prenup when they tied the knot in 2022, so they're reportedly in the midst of settling their finances.
The "I'm Real" crooner opened up on the tough split in an October interview, insisting she's "excited" to be on her own after four divorces.
"Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?" the mom-of-two shared, calling the breakup "lonely, unfamiliar, scary [and] sad."
"When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'" she continued. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."
Daily Mail reported on Lopez's appearance on The Graham Norton Show.