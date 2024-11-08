Jennifer Lopez Wants Suitors to 'Treat Her Like a Queen and Deal With a Suitcase Full of Drama' After 4 Failed Marriages: Source

After Lopez officially filed to end her union with the Argo actor, 52, in August, Affleck has reportedly breathed a sigh of relief. However, it isn't only the Boston native who's thrilled their relationship is over. "All of her exes are happy she's out of their lives and regretting their time together," a source claimed.

As OK! previously reported, the "Get Right" singer recently broke her silence over starting a new chapter of her life but admitted to feeling "lonely" without a significant other, especially because she “love[s] being in relationships and want[s] to grow old with somebody."

“Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she said in an interview.