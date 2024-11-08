Jennifer Lopez Wants Suitors to 'Treat Her Like a Queen and Deal With a Suitcase Full of Drama' After 4 Failed Marriages: Source
Despite numerous failed marriages, Jennifer Lopez will settle for nothing less than perfection when it comes to love.
According to insiders, the Selena actress, 55, is setting her standards higher than ever following the end of her romance with estranged husband Ben Affleck.
"She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama," the source explained of what she's looking for.
"Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self-defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction,” the insider added. “She’s aware of what’s happening, but she’s trying to control the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim — which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”
After Lopez officially filed to end her union with the Argo actor, 52, in August, Affleck has reportedly breathed a sigh of relief. However, it isn't only the Boston native who's thrilled their relationship is over. "All of her exes are happy she's out of their lives and regretting their time together," a source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the "Get Right" singer recently broke her silence over starting a new chapter of her life but admitted to feeling "lonely" without a significant other, especially because she “love[s] being in relationships and want[s] to grow old with somebody."
“Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she said in an interview.
"But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people," Lopez added. "I have to have happiness within myself."
Despite the Second Act star telling her truth, Affleck, who wed Lopez in 2022, was not thrilled by her public statement. "Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever," a separate source alleged. "He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out."
"People deal with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen had to do and Ben has to accept it," the insider added.
In Touch spoke with sources close to Lopez.