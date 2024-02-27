Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was 'Manhandled' in Past 'Disrespectful' Relationship: 'It's a Vulnerable Place'
Jennifer Lopez continues to reveal more about the past traumas she's endured.
In the superstar's new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the singer, 54, depicts domestic violence in a choreographed dance number for her visual album, This Is Me...Now — something that lead to her disclosing she was once "manhandled" in a past relationship.
"I'm glad that one's behind us," Lopez said after filming scenes for the track "Rebound," which showed a couple in the throes of a toxic relationship.
The "Get Right" singer got emotional when discussing how she connected with the scene. "Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun," she said. "I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things...rough...disrespectful."
In another scene, Lopez told her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, how difficult the process of shooting the dramatic moment was. "More than anything, it's really a vulnerable place to be in every day. That's why I go to work every day, and I'm like, 'What am I doing?'" the Selena actress explained.
"It's a personal journey ... that will relate to so many women who are abused ... you're talking about how we accept less than we deserve," Goldsmith-Thomas told Lopez.
"There were people in my life who said, 'I loved you,' and then didn't do things that were kind of in line with the word love," the Marry Me star recalled. "You have to hit rock bottom, where you're in situations that are so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, 'I don't want this anymore.' A therapist said to me, 'What if this was your daughter? What would you do?' And it was so clear. I was like, I'd tell her, 'Get the f--- out of here, never look back.'"
"But for me it was so clouded and so complicated with so much of my past and my own pain and hurt and dysfunction, that I couldn't see clearly. It was like looking through fog," Lopez noted of the hurdles she's faced in her love life.
Nowadays, Lopez is happily married to Ben Affleck after rekindling their early 2000s romance in 2021 and tying the knot in 2022.
"I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she explained in a recent interview of how he reacted to her new work. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter."