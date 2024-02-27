Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was 'Manhandled' in Past 'Disrespectful' Relationship: 'It's a Vulnerable Place'

"There were people in my life who said, 'I loved you,' and then didn't do things that were kind of in line with the word love," the Marry Me star recalled. "You have to hit rock bottom, where you're in situations that are so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, 'I don't want this anymore.' A therapist said to me, 'What if this was your daughter? What would you do?' And it was so clear. I was like, I'd tell her, 'Get the f--- out of here, never look back.'"

"But for me it was so clouded and so complicated with so much of my past and my own pain and hurt and dysfunction, that I couldn't see clearly. It was like looking through fog," Lopez noted of the hurdles she's faced in her love life.