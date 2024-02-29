OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was Always Searching for Love as a Child of a 'Narcissistic' Mother

Feb. 28 2024

Jennifer Lopez reflected on how her lifelong search for love began during her childhood. In her new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the 54-year-old revealed she had complicated relationships with both of her parents when she was a young.

The legendary pop icon grew up in the Bronx with her sisters, Leslie and Lynda, and her parents, Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez, who divorced in the 1990s.

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her childhood in her new Prime Video documentary.

"When I was growing up I was always looking for somebody to make me feel loved," she shared in a clip. "I was a middle child, not the baby, not the first born … you just kind of get lost a little bit in between it all."

"I felt very ignored by my dad because he was always working nights then all day he would sleep," she explained. "I didn’t feel like I had enough of a connection with him."

Jennifer Lopez didn't 'plan' on getting back together with Ben Affleck.

However, she described her mother as a "narcissistic, center of the attention, life of the party-type person."

This isn't the first time Lopez has opened up on her previously strained bond with her mom. In her 2022 Halftime documentary, J.Lo confessed Rodriguez was a "super complicated woman" who "carries a lot of baggage."

"She wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man," she said at the time. "She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the s--- out of us."

Affleck and Lopez both share children with their exes.

Despite their ups and downs, the "On the Floor" singer currently has good relationships with both of her parents.

Lopez's candid recollection of her youth and closest relationships comes after OK! reported her husband, Ben Affleck, was worried she was sharing too much with the world, according to a source.

"Ben loves J.Lo dearly, and he knew what he was getting into, to an extent," the source said. "But his fear is that by putting so much of herself out there, J.Lo’s just opening them up to way too much public scrutiny, and that hasn’t helped their relationship historically — far from it."

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022.

He also confessed that he initially asked Lopez to keep their sizzling romance off of social media.

"I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don’t like the water,'" he said. "We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is available to watch on Prime Video.

