Jennifer Lopez All Smiles as She Goes to Dinner With Twins Max and Emme, 16, After Ben Affleck Split

jennifer lopez dines with twins los angeles
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a dinner with her twins, Max and Emme, following her split from Ben Affleck.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be all smiles while stepping out to dinner with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

The outing took place on Saturday night, October 26, at Arden, a trendy restaurant in Los Angeles.

jlo family night arden restaurant la
Source: MEGA

The twins formed a very close bond with Ben Affleck's children during the pair's two-year marriage.

The "On the Floor" singer, 55, looked radiant as she dazzled in a blush pink slip dress, paired with a luxurious Erdem collared coat with embroidered detailing, priced at a cool $7,095.

She accessorized her look with Paris Texas Lidia Mules in silver and a chic light pink clutch. Her full glam makeup featured a sultry smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip, perfectly complementing her golden blonde hair, styled in a sleek blowout with soft waves and a center part.

jlo all smiles with max emme post breakup
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Max opted for a laid-back style, donning a dark plaid jacket, black pants and a Bass Pro Shops cap. His twin sister, Emme, matched the casual vibe, sporting a black T-shirt, blue pants and black Converse sneakers.

Their dinner companion Mackey kept it classic with an all-black ensemble, consisting of a dark button-up shirt, matching black slacks and brown leather dress shoes. He was even seen carrying leftovers as the group left the restaurant.

The family night came after a busy day for Lopez, who had earlier attended the AFI Fest to promote her upcoming film, Unstoppable.

On the red carpet, she stunned in pink mini shorts and a white blouse with a plunging neckline, paired with sky-high nude stilettos and a beige jacket.

jlo moves on from affleck dinner outing
Source: @jlo/Instagram

J.Lo took a toned-down approach to her style, opting for neutrals and a micro miniskirt for the AFI Fest.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez is making an effort to move on following her split from Ben Affleck, 52.

“She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her,” an insider claimed. “She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through, and the best way she can do that is by having some no-strings-attached fun with hot young guys.”

jlo family night arden restaurant la
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The source added, “Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and desirable again.”

Though Lopez is back on the market, it's likely she'll be swept off her feet sooner than later.

"She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that, it’s game on,” the insider dished.

“She may not want anything serious for a while, but she does want to have some fun, and who knows, maybe one of the hook-ups will turn into more. But her mission right now is just to feel good again and forget about Ben forever," the source concluded.

