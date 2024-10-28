Jennifer Lopez All Smiles as She Goes to Dinner With Twins Max and Emme, 16, After Ben Affleck Split
Jennifer Lopez appeared to be all smiles while stepping out to dinner with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey.
The outing took place on Saturday night, October 26, at Arden, a trendy restaurant in Los Angeles.
The "On the Floor" singer, 55, looked radiant as she dazzled in a blush pink slip dress, paired with a luxurious Erdem collared coat with embroidered detailing, priced at a cool $7,095.
She accessorized her look with Paris Texas Lidia Mules in silver and a chic light pink clutch. Her full glam makeup featured a sultry smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip, perfectly complementing her golden blonde hair, styled in a sleek blowout with soft waves and a center part.
Max opted for a laid-back style, donning a dark plaid jacket, black pants and a Bass Pro Shops cap. His twin sister, Emme, matched the casual vibe, sporting a black T-shirt, blue pants and black Converse sneakers.
Their dinner companion Mackey kept it classic with an all-black ensemble, consisting of a dark button-up shirt, matching black slacks and brown leather dress shoes. He was even seen carrying leftovers as the group left the restaurant.
The family night came after a busy day for Lopez, who had earlier attended the AFI Fest to promote her upcoming film, Unstoppable.
On the red carpet, she stunned in pink mini shorts and a white blouse with a plunging neckline, paired with sky-high nude stilettos and a beige jacket.
- Weekend Of Love! Jennifer Lopez Spotted On Date With Fiancé Ben Affleck At Luxury Car Dealership, Family Outing At Melrose Place — Get The Look
- Marc Anthony Providing Comfort To Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez Following Her Split From Fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Insider Divulges
- Jennifer Lopez Looks Ageless in Jaw-Dropping Green Dress During Date Night With Husband Ben Affleck: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Lopez is making an effort to move on following her split from Ben Affleck, 52.
“She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her,” an insider claimed. “She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through, and the best way she can do that is by having some no-strings-attached fun with hot young guys.”
The source added, “Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and desirable again.”
Though Lopez is back on the market, it's likely she'll be swept off her feet sooner than later.
"She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that, it’s game on,” the insider dished.
“She may not want anything serious for a while, but she does want to have some fun, and who knows, maybe one of the hook-ups will turn into more. But her mission right now is just to feel good again and forget about Ben forever," the source concluded.