Jennifer Lopez Is 'Seeing Red' Over Ex Ben Affleck 'Pampering Himself' and 'Looking His Absolute Best' Post-Split

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez is 'seeing red' over Ben Affleck's post-split makeover, a source claimed.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is apparently angry that Ben Affleck is getting a glow-up post-split.

The actor, 52, was seen rocking a new look while out with his child Fin in Santa Monica, Calif., on October 3. He wore a button down shirt with black dress pants and shoes, and his hair was trimmed nicely.

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best. As you can imagine J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together and he totally refused," an insider revealed.

“He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock," they continued. “Even his diet is cleaner. He’s cut out a ton of the junk.”

Source: mega

The two reunited after their split.

As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, split earlier this year. Lopez, 55, filed the paperwork in August, listing their date of separation in April.

Now, the singer is on a mission to make a big comeback in the music business.

"They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit," another source said.

The insider explained: "Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger."

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez is apparently upset at Ben Affleck's post-split makeover, a source said.

Jennifer Lopez

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker released This Is Me... Now in February, but it didn't take off as much as she would have liked.

It debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Top 200 and never even broke the top 20 on the chart.

"She has had an enormous amount of hits and can’t accept the last album is the end of her music career," the insider admitted. "She wants to wash away the stink of This is Me Now."

Source: mega

The singer wants to make a comeback in the music industry.

Lopez then canceled her tour amid marriage issues and low ticket sales.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she told fans.

"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," continued the star. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Source: mega

Ben Affleck seen with two of his kids.

In Touch spoke to the first insider.

