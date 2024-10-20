Jennifer Lopez Is 'Seeing Red' Over Ex Ben Affleck 'Pampering Himself' and 'Looking His Absolute Best' Post-Split

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best. As you can imagine J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together and he totally refused," an insider revealed.

“He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock," they continued. “Even his diet is cleaner. He’s cut out a ton of the junk.”