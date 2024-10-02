'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Thinks Ben Affleck Was a 'Major Part of the Problem' During Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
In a candid chat on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder opened up about her thoughts on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s failed romance.
While promoting her book You Can’t Have It All, Schroeder didn't hold back from weighing in on the much-discussed relationship.
Schroeder, 36, first started out by expressing her admiration for Lopez.
“I love J.Lo. I am inspired by J.Lo,” she shared enthusiastically before saying Affleck was the potential source of tension in their marriage.
“Oh, 100 percent. Because I also think that Ben Affleck, he’s a major part of the problem,” Schroeder explained, taking issue with his demeanor in public.
“He could never just smile in a photo with her. He always had to make it look like she was making him [miserable],” she added.
Schroeder also mentioned Affleck should understand what it's like to be in the limelight after all these years.
“You’re going on a red carpet — smile! Or don’t go on it. Because now the narrative is, when you see a photo, he’s miserable, and she’s not,” she pointed out.
Schroeder urged the Batman star to “do her a solid” and show his support to his ex.
Podcast host Amanda Hirsch chimed in, reflecting on the couple’s long history and expressing her disappointment after things didn't work out.
“That actually really did break my heart because, say what you’re gonna say, but reuniting after 20 years with somebody that you thought was the one who got away, and it didn’t work the second time,” Hirsch remarked, referring to their rekindled romance.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez were seen together again in late September.
“Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them but at a separate table,” a source told Page Six at the time.
However, their split is still happening. "They are still moving forward with the divorce" and "working out financial details amicably," another source told People.
The situation is “more complicated than it appears on the surface,” another insider revealed, referring to their lack of prenup.