Jennifer Lopez Declares Donald Trump 'Offended Every Latino in This Country' After Puerto Rico Was Compared to 'Garbage' Dump at Former President's Rally
Jennifer Lopez asked Kamala Harris' supporters to "Let's Get Loud" during a guest appearance at the vice president's rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31.
While on stage endorsing Harris for president ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the famed singer didn't hesitate to call out former President Donald Trump after a comedian speaking to the crowd at his New York City rally last week compared Puerto Rico to an island of "garbage."
"He reminded us who he really is and how he really feels," the Hustlers actress declared of Trump, 78. "It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of any decent character."
Promising she's "not here to trash anyone or bring them down," Lopez admitted: "I know what that can feel like and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had."
"But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people. And it’s time for us to show up for her," the "On the Floor" singer stated.
Explaining how her parents were both born in Puerto Rico before immigrating to New York City, Lopez, 55, mentioned: "Yes, I was born here and we are Americans."
"I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer and I like Hollywood endings," the Shotgun Wedding star continued, referencing her two kids, twins Max and Emme Anthony, 16, as well as her two sisters, Lynda, 53, and Leslie, 56.
Lopez admitted, "I like when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins. And with an understanding of our past and a faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris for president of the United States proudly."
Closing out her powerful remarks, the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker pointed out: "You can’t even spell American without Rican."
Lopez's endorsement of Harris, 60, comes after Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 27, sparked outrage as a result of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe controversial joke about Puerto Rico.
"There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico," he snubbed, signaling laughter from the audience.
Lopez wasn't the only member of the Latino community to speak out against Hinchcliffe's comments.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was active on social media after the comedian's hurtful joke went viral, as he shared several clips promoting Harris' campaign.
Bad Bunny specifically highlighted one of Harris' quotes in a video uploaded to his Instagram Story.
"I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader," Harris stated in the clip. "He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towel and insults."