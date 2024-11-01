Jennifer Lopez Declares Donald Trump 'Offended Every Latino in This Country' After Puerto Rico Was Compared to 'Garbage' Dump at Former President's Rally

While on stage endorsing Harris for president ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the famed singer didn't hesitate to call out former President Donald Trump after a comedian speaking to the crowd at his New York City rally last week compared Puerto Rico to an island of " garbage ."

"He reminded us who he really is and how he really feels," the Hustlers actress declared of Trump, 78. "It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of any decent character."

Promising she's "not here to trash anyone or bring them down," Lopez admitted: "I know what that can feel like and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had."