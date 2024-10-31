Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Ends Autograph Signing After Fan Asks About Her Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Allegations
Jennifer Lopez is pleading the fifth when it comes to her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The "On the Floor" singer recently walked out during AFI FEST 2024's Unstoppable screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, Calif., after being questioned by a fan in the crowd about the racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges presented against the disgraced rapper in September.
According to local media, Lopez was signing autographs for fans when one person in the crowd asked, "J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?"
Immediately, Lopez was said to have stopped what she was doing without saying a word before making her way out the door with members of her team.
Other fans begged the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker not to go, with some yelling, "don't leave," though the damage appeared to have already been done.
Lopez and Combs started dating in 1999, but ultimately split in 2001 due to infidelity on the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's behalf.
The former couple's relationship has recently been looked at under a new microscope after more than a dozen sexual assault-related lawsuits were filed against Combs within the past year, with allegations dating back to the same time period Lopez was romantically involved with the music mogul.
Combs isn't the only ex Lopez has refused to answer questions about recently.
Back in May, the Marry Me actress was in Mexico for a panel promoting her film Atlas when a reporter asked about the state of her and Ben Affleck's marriage. At the time, Lopez and her now-estranged husband had sparked divorce rumors, though the "Let's Get Loud" singer didn't officially pull the plug until August.
"You know better than that," Lopez scolded the journalist before moving on without responding any further on the matter.
It was later revealed in Lopez's August divorce filing that she and Affleck had already split by the time she sat down for the panel in May, as she listed their official date of separation as April 26.
As of recently, Lopez is learning how to be alone again after spending the majority of her life hopping from one high-profile relationship to the next.
Sitting down for an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser in a piece published by Interview Magazine on October 9, Lopez admitted her "whole f------ world" exploded following the release of This Is Me... Now, a documentary detailing her and Affleck's romance — which began with a broken engagement in the early 2000s before the duo rekindled almost two decades later.
"You have to be good on your own," she reflected. "I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"
