Elon Musk is coming for Jennifer Lopez, who has remained mum about her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs following his September arrest.

“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against [Donald] Trump,” Musk, 53, said on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," where they spoke about Lopez recently endorsing Kamala Harris for president. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK.”

“Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” he added.