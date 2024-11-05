or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Elon Musk
OK LogoPolitics

Elon Musk Slams Jennifer Lopez for Not 'Warning' People About Her Ex-Boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'Maybe We Shouldn't Trust Her Opinion'

elon musk jlo didnt warn diddy combs
Source: mega

Elon Musk slammed Jennifer Lopez, claiming she should have 'warned' people about Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was arrested in September.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elon Musk is coming for Jennifer Lopez, who has remained mum about her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs following his September arrest.

“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against [Donald] Trump,” Musk, 53, said on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," where they spoke about Lopez recently endorsing Kamala Harris for president. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK.”

“Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk jlo didnt warn diddy combs
Source: mega

Elon Musk slammed Jennifer Lopez on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, after the rapper, 55, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been accused of hosting drug-fueled s-- parties called "Freak Offs," which took place at his infamous bashes.

Over the past few months, many have come forward accusing Combs, who dated Lopez from 1999 to 2001, of drugging them and sexually assaulting minors, including one who was 9 years old at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk jlo didnt warn diddy combs
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez spoke out against Donald Trump at Kamala Harris' rally.

Article continues below advertisement

“People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids,” Musk shared. “Like, where’s the accountability? They had to know.”

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk jlo didnt warn diddy combs
Source: mega

The disgraced rapper is behind bars in Brooklyn, N.Y.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Musk blasting Combs and his prior actions, he apparently used to tout about his close friendship with Combs.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” Musk allegedly told Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels, per a book called Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 55, has yet to say anything about her past with Combs.

Recently, the performer walked out during AFI FEST 2024's Unstoppable screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, Calif., after being questioned by a fan in the crowd about the racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges presented against the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk jlo didnt warn diddy combs
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez hasn't said anything about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' since his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

"J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" one person asked the A-lister, who then stopped what she was doing and made her way out of the door with people from her team.

Amid the drama, Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa claims Combs is responsible for their relationship crumbling.

"Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault," he alleged.

"When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6," the Cuban actor said via an English translation from Spanish. "That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.