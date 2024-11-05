Elon Musk Slams Jennifer Lopez for Not 'Warning' People About Her Ex-Boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'Maybe We Shouldn't Trust Her Opinion'
Elon Musk is coming for Jennifer Lopez, who has remained mum about her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs following his September arrest.
“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against [Donald] Trump,” Musk, 53, said on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," where they spoke about Lopez recently endorsing Kamala Harris for president. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK.”
“Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, after the rapper, 55, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been accused of hosting drug-fueled s-- parties called "Freak Offs," which took place at his infamous bashes.
Over the past few months, many have come forward accusing Combs, who dated Lopez from 1999 to 2001, of drugging them and sexually assaulting minors, including one who was 9 years old at the time.
“People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids,” Musk shared. “Like, where’s the accountability? They had to know.”
Despite Musk blasting Combs and his prior actions, he apparently used to tout about his close friendship with Combs.
“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” Musk allegedly told Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels, per a book called Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter.
Meanwhile, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 55, has yet to say anything about her past with Combs.
Recently, the performer walked out during AFI FEST 2024's Unstoppable screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, Calif., after being questioned by a fan in the crowd about the racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges presented against the music mogul.
"J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" one person asked the A-lister, who then stopped what she was doing and made her way out of the door with people from her team.
Amid the drama, Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa claims Combs is responsible for their relationship crumbling.
"Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault," he alleged.
"When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6," the Cuban actor said via an English translation from Spanish. "That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started."