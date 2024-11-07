or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Called Jennifer Lopez a 'Disloyal B----' in 2002 Interview That Resurfaces After Rapper's Arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and ex Jennifer Lopez's relationship has become a hot topic after the rapper's arrest.

Nov. 7 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

At least one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' pals was not a big fan of the rapper's relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

In a 2002 interview with The New Yorker that resurfaced after the disgraced mogul's September arrest, Combs was asked how he felt about the "I'm Real" crooner "leaving you the way she did," as she reportedly broke up with him while in the midst of a 2001 trial over a nightclub shooting.

"Well, you know, I wish her the best in her life. I always have. But..." the father-of-seven replied. "Look, if she is happy, then I am happy for her."

His friend wasn't as complimentary, calling the Bronx native a "disloyal b----. She’s nothing but a disloyal b----."

Lopez, 54, and Combs, 55, dated on and off from 1999 to 2001.

In December 1999, both stars were arrested and charged after they fled a NYC nightclub following a shooting, though Lopez's charges were dropped within an hour.

In a March 2001 trial, the Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of all charges, but his protege Shyne, who was with him at the club, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The mom-of-two broke up with Diddy during his legal woes, but she insisted in a 2010 episode of Behind the Music that the split was a long time coming.

"He was like, ‘I love you.' Right away. It was very fast, but we did have a connection," Lopez spilled. "We did fall in love and we were very close. But my relationship with him was always something I knew would end."

"It started out as something very pure and innocent. But it did get ugly — it did get sordid," the actress confirmed, claiming he cheated on her.

In the wake of Diddy being arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution, fans have wondered if Lopez was aware of any of his alleged crimes.

During Elon Musk's recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, he brought up the Selena lead when discussing her disapproval of Donald Trump.

"J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend, and it’s like now, she’s like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion," the tech mogul, 53, stated.

"People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids,” Musk added. “Where’s the accountability? They had to know."

