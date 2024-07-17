Jennifer Lopez Fails to Acknowledge Her Second Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck as Their Marital Drama Continues
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly spent their second wedding anniversary on separate coasts.
On Tuesday, July 16, the Selena actress, 54, was spotted taking a solo bike ride and going out for a drive with a friend in the Hamptons while the actor was reportedly in California.
In addition, JLo completely failed to acknowledge the major milestone with her husband, 51, on social media.
However, in 2023, the "Get Right" singer notably commemorated their special day with photos from their nuptials alongside the caption, "One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow."
The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2022 but have spent the majority of the summer apart as they've continued to try to navigate the glaring issues in their romance.
"They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times," an insider explained of Lopez and Affleck, who recently listed their $60 million mansion. "They are going through so much individually and as a couple."
Despite their fairytale romance seemingly falling apart, the two have been doing their best to remain "positive" for their kiddos. "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart," another source added. "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."
As OK! previously reported, the formerly loved-up twosome realized their drastically different approaches to life were too much to handle. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," an insider said. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Trying to Present' Themselves in a 'Positive Way' to Their Kids Amid Crumbling Marriage
- Jennifer Lopez All Smiles as She Spends Quality Time With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck Amid Martial Issues With Husband Ben
- Jennifer Lopez 'Horrified' After Ben Affleck Moves Personal Items Out of Their Shared Home: 'A Real Slap in the Face'
"Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a source noted. "She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source added. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six obtained the photos of Lopez in the Hamptons.