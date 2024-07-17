Jennifer Lopez Fails to Acknowledge Her Second Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck as Their Marital Drama Continues

Despite their fairytale romance seemingly falling apart, the two have been doing their best to remain "positive" for their kiddos. "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart," another source added. "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."

As OK! previously reported, the formerly loved-up twosome realized their drastically different approaches to life were too much to handle. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," an insider said. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."