Jennifer Lopez's Fans Gush Over Singer's Toned Legs and Physique in Daring Red Dress: 'Gorgeous'

"They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," the insider explained. “Jen and J. Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part."

According to people in the 13 Going on 30 star's inner circle, Garner's alleged issues with the "Get Right" singer stemmed from the media attention surrounding their family. “When she’d see her kids photographed out in public with J. Lo, their dad and stepsiblings, Jen thought it felt calculated,” the source spilled of the reason for the tension.