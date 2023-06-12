Jennifer Lopez's Fans Gush Over Singer's Toned Legs and Physique in Daring Red Dress: 'Gorgeous'
Jennifer Lopez continues to wow her fans!
On Sunday, June 11, the triple threat took to Instagram to promote her Delola Spritz cocktail, but it was the star's toned physique, muscular legs and daring red dress that had legions of adoring followers blown away.
"Brunch Time ♥️ Feeling Bella Berry #SundayFunday #DelolaLife @Delola," Lopez captioned multiple shots of herself in the sassy feathered mini dress, which highlighted her long legs.
"What a stunning dress💃💃💃💃💃🔥🔥," one fan wrote beneath the snaps, with a second person adding, "Gorgeous ❤️."
"BREATHTAKING OMG," another social media user penned, while a fourth gushed, "OMG I JUST DIED 😍😍😍."
The sultry photoshoot comes as insiders say Lopez — who has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and Ben Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 — are doing their best to put their differences aside for the sake of their children.
"They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," the insider explained. “Jen and J. Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part."
According to people in the 13 Going on 30 star's inner circle, Garner's alleged issues with the "Get Right" singer stemmed from the media attention surrounding their family. “When she’d see her kids photographed out in public with J. Lo, their dad and stepsiblings, Jen thought it felt calculated,” the source spilled of the reason for the tension.
“Jen values her privacy a lot more than J. Lo," the insider continued of the Hollywood ladies. "But Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they’d probably like to acknowledge. They’re both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first.”