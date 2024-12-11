Single Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Thighs and Toned Legs for Glamorous 'Unstoppable' Press Day: Photos
Jennifer Lopez knows how to work the camera!
On Tuesday, December 10, the superstar uploaded a set of photos after she got all dolled up to promote her flick Unstoppable.
The mom-of-two, 55, showed off her toned thighs and long legs in a pale yellow ensemble by Chloe that featured long drapey sleeves.
Lopez also donned a pair of hoop earrings and beige pointed-toe stiletto heels while posing in a hallway that perfectly matched her aesthetic.
"Press Day for…UNSTOPPABLE adjective... unable to be stopped — An unstoppable force," she captioned the post, noting the movie is currently in theaters and will be on Amazon Prime on January 16.
The actress has been rocking plenty of sultry looks lately and is currently single after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, in August.
Awkwardly enough, Unstoppable comes from Affleck and best friend Matt Damon's production company, though the estranged spouses have yet to reunite at a press event.
That being said, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck raved "Jennifer is spectacular" in the film.
While mentioning his flick Small Things Like These, the dad-of-three shared, "Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. [Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film."
The JLo Beauty founder appeared to shade his comment when she discussed the movie with a U.K. reporter, sharing, "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful."
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the multifaceted star's head-turning red carpet appearances reflect her headspace.
"Obviously she’s showing Ben what he’s missing. She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again," the source told a news outlet.
"She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun," the insider added. "She’s on the prowl again."
Lopez is still in the midst of her and Affleck's divorce as they didn't sign a prenup when they got hitched in 2022.
"They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what’s at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage — the $60 million house they’ve listed for $68 million, and the production company Artists Equity Ben formed with Matt Damon two years ago, which Jennifer also has a stake in," one source explained to a publication.
The insider claimed JLo "put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back."
While Affleck "is willing to give in to some extent — he doesn’t think Jennifer has a right to a cut from future Artists Equity projects. They just want a resolution soon," the source stated.