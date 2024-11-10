Jennifer Lopez Puts Killer Revenge Body on Full Display at 'Wicked' Premiere After Ben Affleck Split: Photos
Jennifer Lopez may have turned her haters green with envy.
On Saturday, November 9, the superstar, 55, showed off her toned physique in a glittering Zuhair Murad dress while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked months after her split from estranged husband, Ben Affleck.
Lopez, who filed for divorce from the Argo actor, 52, in August, strut her stuff as she posed in the embellished gown highlighting her toned abs and legs.
"THE BODY IS BODYING 😍🔥," one fan commented below the Selena alum's Instagram post from the star-studded event.
"Most stunning woman in the world," a second chimed in about her look.
"No wizard that there is or was is ever going to bring you down ✨," a third wrote, referencing the musical's signature song, "Defying Gravity."
The outing comes as Lopez has been adjusting to single life following the end of her romance with Affleck. "Obviously she’s showing Ben what he’s missing,” an insider spilled about her post-marriage life. "She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again."
“She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She’s on the prowl again," the source continued.
The Second Act star recently addressed the major life change during a chat with Nikki Glaser, during which she admitted to feeling "lonely" after her breakup. However, she was trying her best to remain positive.
“But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people,” she explained.
Despite the optimistic outlook, people in her inner circle know she needs a boost. "The breakup with Ben really shook her up,” an insider noted. “She was devastated and put on a brave face in the weeks following the split. But then something shifted. She picked herself up and decided to move on. No more sulking.”
“The big question now is: Who will she date next. Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and s--- and desirable again,” the source explained. "She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.”