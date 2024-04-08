Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Curves as Face of Silky New Intimates Collection: See the Drool-Worthy Photos
When it comes to looking good, Jennifer Lopez never misses.
The 54-year-old stunned as the face of Intimissimi's latest campaign — which features a 6-piece collection of ultralight, microfiber bras and underwear.
In photos from the collection, Lopez could be seen striking various poses in nude-colored undergarments and a slicked-back bun.
"I always look for quality fabrications and superior comfortable fit. Intimissimi’s New Silky Intimates is a perfect collection — it's classic in style and the fabrics are luxe," the Marry Me actress, who has been a global ambassador for the lingerie brand since 2022, expressed in a press release obtained by OK!.
Lopez continued: "It’s so important to feel comfortable and empowered in the pieces that are closest to your skin, and this collection does just that. It feels like silk but is made of this incredibly durable fabric that molds to your body like a second skin. And as always it’s absolutely gorgeous."
The "On the Floor" singer also shared the alluring snaps with her 253 million Instagram followers, alongside the caption, "embrace your power."
Lopez's admirers couldn't help but gush over her flattering physique, as they filled the comments section of her post with their jaw-dropping reactions.
"The worlds most beautiful women 😍," one supporter declared, while another added, "stunning as always."
"GODDESS❤️❤️❤️," a third fan exclaimed, as a fourth expressed, "looking good, Jen!!!"
Lopez starring in Intimissimi's most recent campaign comes in the midst of the the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker's attempt at rebranding her This Is Me...Now tour, which is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.
The mom-of-two — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — quietly switched up the name of her tour from This Is Me… Now to This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits after canceling seven of her upcoming August concert dates.
The string of shows was reportedly canceled because of low ticket sales, however, Lopez never made an official statement or specifically addressed the decision aside from having Ticketmaster release a brief statement to those who were planning to attend.
Apparent lack of interest in Lopez's tour likely comes as a disappointment to the award-winning artist, as she executed the venture as a multimedia project — with the new music accompanied by a visual album and a documentary discussing her whirlwind of a romance with husband Ben Affleck.
Her new songs didn't land as well as the Hustlers actress may have wanted, considering the album only sold 14,000 copies within its first week and didn't make it past No. 38 on the Billboard 200 chart.