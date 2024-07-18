OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Finds Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Violet's Close Relationship 'Tricky' Amid Their Crumbling Marriage

Composite photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck’s kids are making his alleged impending split from Jennifer Lopez all the more complicated!

As rumors swirl that the actor, 51, and the singer, 54, have called it quits on their marriage, a source revealed Affleck and Lopez want to make the situation easy on their kids.

ben affleck jennifer lopez daughter violet relationship tricky
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is reportedly coming to an end.

They "are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don't want to make things more upsetting than they already have been," the insider spilled.

The source noted how the Selena star and Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet — whose mom is Jennifer Garner — "have gotten close throughout Jen [Lopez] and Ben's relationship, and maintaining that closeness is important to everyone."

Violet was most recently spotted with her stepmom in the Hamptons, as the Hustlers star shared a clip of the two of them soaking up the sun in the car together.

"Ben certainly doesn't want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together," the insider explained. "It's a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage."

ben affleck jennifer lopez daughter violet relationship tricky
Source: MEGA

Violet Affleck is Ben Affleck oldest daughter, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

As OK! previously reported, Tuesday, July 16, was Ben and his spouse’s second wedding anniversary, however, the celebs spent the day on opposite sides of the country.

On the important day, the actress was spotted taking a solo bike ride and going out for a drive with a friend in the Hamptons while the father-of-three was reportedly in California.

Despite their marriage crumbling, a source revealed the two do not have ill will toward one another.

They are "living separate lives," the insider dished. "They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times.”

ben affleck jennifer lopez daughter violet relationship tricky
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022.

As for why the couple didn’t work out, another confidante shared their issues stem from the different ways they approach fame.

"Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," they stated. "She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."

ben affleck jennifer lopez daughter violet relationship tricky
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck shares three kids with ex Jennifer Garner.

The Good Will Hunting alum has even moved his things out of the $60 million marital home they purchased together in 2023, and the house is now on the market.

"Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone," a source said of the mom-of-two's return from her recent trip to Europe, noting it felt "very cold, like a military operation."

Source: OK!
"As far as she's concerned, a real slap in the face," the insider continued, adding how the brunette beauty doesn't want to "waste her time" doing an inventory of their belongings.

Entertainment Tonight reported on the singer's and Violet's relationship being hard for Ben.

