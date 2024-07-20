Goodbye, Ben Affleck? Ringless Jennifer Lopez Wears Necklace With Her Own Name on It Amid Divorce Rumors

“Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️,” the “On the Floor” singer penned one day after being seen leaving Equinox in the Hamptons wearing a “Jennifer” necklace.

The images of the Selena actress showed off her tan chest in a white tank top as she smiled for the camera. Lopez notably put her left hand to her perfectly glammed face, displaying her ringless fingers.