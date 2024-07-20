OK Magazine
Goodbye, Ben Affleck? Ringless Jennifer Lopez Wears Necklace With Her Own Name on It Amid Divorce Rumors

Jul. 20 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Where’s her wedding ring?

On Saturday, July 20, Jennifer Lopez, 54, shared a series of selfies without her marital jewelry amid rumors she and Ben Affleck, 51, are headed for divorce.

ben affleck ringless jennifer lopez necklace own name divorce rumors
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez shares a series of selfies captioned, 'Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️.'

“Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️,” the “On the Floor” singer penned one day after being seen leaving Equinox in the Hamptons wearing a “Jennifer” necklace.

The images of the Selena actress showed off her tan chest in a white tank top as she smiled for the camera. Lopez notably put her left hand to her perfectly glammed face, displaying her ringless fingers.

These sultry snaps came after she ditched her “Ben” necklace for one with her own name on Friday, July 19, while sporting white athletic pants, a black tank top and a Yankees hat.

The mother-of-two was previously seen in the gold “Ben” bauble in 2021 and again in 2023. Just weeks ago, Lopez was also spotted shopping in Bridgehampton while wearing a “B” charm bracelet.

ben affleck ringless jennifer lopez necklace own name divorce rumors
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving Equinox in the Hamptons while wearing a 'Jennifer' necklace.

As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been "living separate lives," as rumors swirl that they have called their marriage quits.

"They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times,” a source revealed.

ben affleck ringless jennifer lopez necklace own name divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently living separately amid divorce rumors.

For the last few weeks, the pop star has been spending her time in New York while the Good Will Hunting actor has been residing in a rental home in L.A.

While Affleck has not been spotted going to visit his wife — whom he tied the knot with in 2022 — his eldest daughter, Violet, took a trip to the east coast to see her stepmom.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
ben affleck ringless jennifer lopez necklace own name divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.

According to an insider, the famous offspring and the Atlas actress "have gotten close throughout Jen [Lopez] and Ben's relationship, and maintaining that closeness is important to everyone."

Lopez recently shared a clip of the duo in the car together.

Source: OK!
"Ben certainly doesn't want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together," the source said. "It's a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage."

Despite their romance crumbling, Lopez and Affleck "are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don't want to make things more upsetting than they already have been."

Page Six reported on Lopez wearing a necklace with her own name.

