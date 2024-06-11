Ben Affleck 'Leaning on' Lifelong Friend Matt Damon Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors, Claims Source: 'Matt Is Always in Ben's Corner'
That's what friends are for!
As Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez continue to try and salvage their marriage, the dad-of-three has reportedly been turning to lifelong pal Matt Damon for guidance.
"Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner," the source shared.
"He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends," they added. "Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him."
Meanwhile, the singer, 54, has been spending more time with her mom, two kids and her pals.
As OK! previously shared, Damon, 53, has allegedly never been Lopez's biggest fan.
"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," a source told a news outlet last year, referring to how the spouses rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their early 2000s engagement.
"He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" the insider added at the time, claiming the Marry Me crooner can be controlling. "It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse."
Even prior to Affleck and Lopez's troubles going public, the insider said of Damon, "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."
The tension between the Argo director, 51, and the mother-of-two seemed to heighten over the last few months, as sources revealed they were living separately.
One source said their problems stem from their different lifestyles, as the Shades of Blue actress is a workaholic who likes to share her life on social media.
Affleck isn't the biggest fan of the Hollywood lifestyle — plus, their respective busy careers have also made it hard for them to spend quality time together.
After many weeks apart this year, it became "increasingly difficult" for the spouses "to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," explained the insider. "They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."
Things aren't over just yet, as the spouses were recently seen going to dinner together as they "work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," said a source.
Despite their public outings, the home they bought together last year is now up for sale.
Entertainment Tonight reported on Damon supporting Affleck.