Jennifer Lopez Admits 'There's a Lot of Negativity Out in the World Right Now' as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Swirl
Though Jennifer Lopez is going through a rough patch with husband Ben Affleck, the singer is trying to keep her head held high — and she's encouraging fans to do the same.
In a new post for her On the JLo newsletter, the star may have hinted at her personal drama while celebrating the success of her latest Netflix film.
"Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!" the mother-of-two, 54, raved in the post.
"It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she added, then singing off by writing, "Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."
Lopez's post comes just a few days after she announced she was canceling her summer tour, which was scheduled to begin on June 26.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the crooner told her supporters.
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
A representative for LiveNation stated, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
The shocking update made people believe her marriage to Affleck, 51, could be to blame, as one insider previously said their busy careers and "different" lifestyles were tearing them apart.
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the insider explained. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
At the moment, a separate source told a news outlet that they haven't made a final decision on their marriage, as the duo is "taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."
While the movie stars have been seen out together a few times over the past several weeks, they've refrained from showing any real PDA, only kissing each other on the cheek when they were spotted meeting up at Affleck's son Samuel's basketball game.