'Do Not Play With Me': 'Jealous' Jennifer Lopez Warns Women Who Flirt With Ben Affleck to 'Step All the Way Off'

Feb. 15 2024, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is marking her territory!

On the Thursday, February 15, episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” the “On the Floor” singer played a game called “This Is Me… Now, or Then?” with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, where she admitted she is not a fan of when women flirt with her husband, Ben Affleck, 51.

Jennifer Lopez made a recent appearance on 'Today With Hoda & Jenna.'

When Hoda asked the superstar if she “gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other,” Lopez held up the paddle with the word “NOW” written on it.

“Don’t play with me. Do not play with me,” the 54-year-old warned women interested in her man, whom she tied the knot with in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

When queried about what she would do if she caught someone trying to cozy up to her man, she noted, “First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off.”

As OK! previously reported, Lopez has been very vocal about her love and devotion for the famous actor, as she recently released her movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, on Tuesday, February 13, which is a visual representation of her new album This Is Me...Now that is inspired by her romance with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally got engaged in 2002, but later broke it off.

The celeb recently revealed 15-year-old twins Emme and Max's reactions to the project.

"I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real,'" Lopez shared.

Jennifer Lopez shares two kids with her ex Marc Anthony.

"But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that," the brunette beauty added.

Despite having nerves about depicting the vulnerable parts of her and Affleck’s relationship, Lopez said, "The album that I made was very honest, about kind of wanting to capture this moment in time of reconnecting with a love."

"It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story. The real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story," she explained. "It was kind of exciting and terrifying to explore all of it."

"But for the first time, I felt really compelled to do something that wasn't about anything except wanting to do something, like art for art's sake, and that's why I did it myself," she said.

