'Do Not Play With Me': 'Jealous' Jennifer Lopez Warns Women Who Flirt With Ben Affleck to 'Step All the Way Off'

When queried about what she would do if she caught someone trying to cozy up to her man, she noted, “First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off.”

As OK! previously reported, Lopez has been very vocal about her love and devotion for the famous actor, as she recently released her movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, on Tuesday, February 13, which is a visual representation of her new album This Is Me...Now that is inspired by her romance with Affleck.