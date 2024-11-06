Ben Affleck Is Open to Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce But Has 'Other Priorities That Are More Important': Source
Despite everything Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have dealt with over the past several months, an insider told a news outlet that the estranged spouses are "doing well overall" after their divorce.
"They’re focused on their families, work commitments and just moving forward," the insider added.
However, Affleck, 52, seems to have fully moved on, as the insider said he's now open to dating.
Nonetheless, looking for love isn't on the actor's radar too much, as he has "other priorities that are more important."
Meanwhile, the singer's loved ones "are giving her time and space to move on, though they want to see her get out there again and finally get her happily ever after."
This is the Oscar winner's second divorce, as he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, finalized their split in 2018.
Lopez, 54, has been married and divorced three times before she wed Affleck.
The mom-of-two acknowledged her troubled love life in an October interview, expressing of being single, "Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?"
"You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t," continued Lopez. "And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that."
The bombshell admitted that the divorce can make her feel lonely or scared, "but when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
The Shades of Blue alum insisted that "being in a relationship doesn’t define me."
"I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself," she stated. "I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"
As OK! reported, the triple threat filed to divorce the Good Will Hunting star in August after two years of marriage, listing April 26 as their date of separation.
The two did not have a prenup when they tied the knot, so they've reportedly been trying to settle the financial aspect of their split so they can finalize the divorce.
In addition to meeting up to talk about money, the exes got lunch together in September with a few of their kids, as their children want to stay friends despite the estranged spouses parting ways.