Jennifer Lopez Credits Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck for Inspiring Her to Get Back Into Music: 'It Felt So Special'

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmusicpp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 9 2024, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has Ben Affleck to thank for getting herself back into music.

Ahead of the release of her new album, "This Is Me...Now," the vocalist, 54, revealed the power of her rekindled romance with her husband, 51, sparked her creativity.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmusic
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez credits Ben Affleck for her music revival.

"When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'" Lopez explained. "I was very, very inspired."

"I wanted to capture this moment in time," she said of using their love story as a basis for her new work. "Once the music was done, it felt so special to me. It felt like something very different than I had ever done, even though I've written about love my whole career."

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmusic
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez wanted to 'capture' her love story with Ben Affleck.

The Latin superstar had reservations over singing about her personal life, but she decided to lead with her heart. "Half the time, I was thinking, like, 'This is amazing! I am so excited that I'm doing this!' And then half the time I was like, 'Why are you doing this? You are so crazy,'" she said.

"But I think that's what being an artist is about, you know, you have to. That's the difference between being an artist and not being an artist, how vulnerable you can get," added Lopez, who married Affleck in 2022 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmusic
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez
As OK! previously reported, insiders close to the Hollywood power couple revealed how supportive the two are of each other and their endeavors. "It's been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She's loved creating new music. She's very excited [about] it," the insider revealed. "Ben's proud of her. He's her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is."

Lopez herself gushed over the Boston native and how he's always had her back. "He's just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I'm so glad to be here tonight because he's nominated, and I'm so proud of him," she explained during an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes. "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I'm going to express myself."

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmusic
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez recently gushed over how supportive Ben Affleck is of her career.

Source: OK!
When asked about why their union will last, Lopez spilled, "When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Lopez.

