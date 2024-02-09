Jennifer Lopez Credits Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck for Inspiring Her to Get Back Into Music: 'It Felt So Special'

As OK! previously reported, insiders close to the Hollywood power couple revealed how supportive the two are of each other and their endeavors. "It's been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She's loved creating new music. She's very excited [about] it," the insider revealed. "Ben's proud of her. He's her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is."

Lopez herself gushed over the Boston native and how he's always had her back. "He's just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I'm so glad to be here tonight because he's nominated, and I'm so proud of him," she explained during an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes. "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I'm going to express myself."