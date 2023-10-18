Jennifer Lopez Strips Down for Stunning Lingerie Campaign — See the Drool-Worthy Photos
Jennifer Lopez has still got it!
The 54-year-old looked absolutely breathtaking as she stripped down in seductive lingerie for a steamy photoshoot with Intimissimi.
Lopez — who became a global brand ambassador for the intimates brand back in March — modeled styles from her co-designed capsule collection titled, "This Is Me... Now," which launched on Wednesday, October 18.
In photos obtained by OK!, the Marry Me actress left little to the imagination, as she flaunted her figure in stunning silhouettes of black, champagne and jade green.
She let her abs shine through, while her brunette tresses were styled in a purposefully messy hairdo.
In a press release obtained by OK!, Lopez described the collab as "American creativity meets Italian design with a passion to craft something truly unique."
"We worked together to bring my vision of femininity to life and enhanced it with the finest fabrics and the most delicate embroideries," she continued.
Lopez announced the campaign launch via her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing pictures from the photoshoot alongside the caption: "Introducing my @IntimissimiOfficial THIS IS ME…NOW collection ✨ From Verona to Hollywood and made with love 💕."
Fans of the "On The Floor" singer gushed over Lopez in the comments section of the post, as many couldn't get enough of the mom-of-two's flawless physique.
"Wow my jaw just dropped 😍🔥," one admirer wrote, while another added, "you’re always the moment! ✨."
"How can you be this perfect?🔥," a third supporter expressed, as a fourth exclaimed, "YESS!!! YOU LOOK AMAZING😍😍😍."
Lopez modeling in lingerie comes just a few weeks after she candidly opened up about the journey she took in order to love her body. She shared her experience while honoring fitness guru Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, October 1, as OK! previously reported.
"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," the Hustlers actor detailed in her speech. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."
Lopez proceeded to explain how Anderson, a celebrity trainer, came into her life at a time when she felt most self-conscious about her body — after welcoming her twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.
"I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth," the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist said. "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before."