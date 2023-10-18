Jennifer Lopez Strips Down for Stunning Lingerie Campaign — See the Drool-Worthy Photos

"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," the Hustlers actor detailed in her speech. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

Lopez proceeded to explain how Anderson, a celebrity trainer, came into her life at a time when she felt most self-conscious about her body — after welcoming her twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

"I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth," the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist said. "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before."