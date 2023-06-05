Jennifer Lopez Spends Bonding Time With Twins Max and Emme After Buying New Family Home
Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with the children she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
On Saturday, June 3, the "On The Floor" vocalist treated 15-year-old twins Emme and Max to lunch out in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stunning in a Gucci x Adidas collaboration white blouse, loose-fitted jeans and a Gucci bag, Lopez was photographed walking in between her offspring.
Lopez completed her stylish look with oversized shades and her hair slicked back. Emme, who identifies as non-binary, and Max also opted for more casual looks while making the most of their time with their famous mom.
The sighting comes days after Lopez and Affleck finally closed a deal on their new family home following a two-year house hunt. The lovebirds — who said "I Do" last summer — paid $60,850,000 cash for the expansive Beverly Hills mansion on Wednesday, May 31, with movers seen later that day transporting their swanky furniture into the estate.
The milestone moment in the blended family's life is certainly exciting for the couple's children, as Affleck's youngest daughter, Seraphina, and Emme are "especially tight."
Affleck is dad to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.
And while the Air actor and director's kids have already made themselves at home at Bennifer 2.0's place, their mom "can’t help but feel a little slighted," by her children's close bond with their stepmother.
“They think she’s cool and exciting," continued the source of how the Boston native's kids feel about his second wife.
As the co-parents work on their new family dynamic, Lopez is staying true to herself, with the source adding: “J. Lo doesn’t want to step on any toes, but she’s not going to change who she is either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent."
Garner seemed to confirm her more hands-on approach to parenting while looking back on raising Violet, saying during a recent interview: "I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."
