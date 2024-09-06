The former flames, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022, couldn't make things work the second time around, leading the musician to file for divorce in late August after they were spotted away from one another throughout the summer.

“Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” an insider revealed. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable."

“When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” the source added. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”