George Lopez Blasts Jennifer Lopez for 'Taking Pictures of Her A--' Before Ben Affleck Divorce Is Finalized: 'Next!'
George Lopez blasted Jennifer Lopez for sharing sultry selfies on social media prior — especially since her divorce from Ben Affleck has yet to be finalized.
“You look at Ben Affleck — you never seen one dude more miserable and being married,” the comedian said during the Thursday, September 5, episode of iHeartRadio’s “Politickin'” podcast with hosts Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Hendrickson.
“And Jennifer Lopez posting a tweet … a selfie with her a--,” he continued, “it’s almost like, next!”
“The minute their divorce isn’t even final, they’re already taking pictures of their a--. Like, next!” the comedian, 63, joked.
As OK! previously reported, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress uploaded a cheeky selfie in which she showed off her but in a bathing suit.
"Oh, it was a summer," Jennifer captioned a slew of photos of herself via Instagram on August 31.
She also shared some cryptic posts, with a text on a T-shirt reading: "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."
The Selena actress also added a photo of a quote that says, "Everything is unfolding in divine order."
The former flames, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022, couldn't make things work the second time around, leading the musician to file for divorce in late August after they were spotted away from one another throughout the summer.
“Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” an insider revealed. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable."
“When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” the source added. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”
Though Jennifer was hopeful to make things work again, they weren't able to make it happen.
"The honeymoon phase was very quick for them. Their differences came out early on in the relationship after they got married and were arguing," another insider spilled. "Being private meant different things to the two and drove a wedge between them. Their relationship was like 'opposites attract' until it wasn't."