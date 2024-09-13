Ben Affleck Is 'So Happy to Be Free' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce, Pal Reveals
It looks like Bennifer 2.0 is really done this time around.
After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August after nearly two years of marriage to Ben Affleck, a friend of the actor spoke about how he's been coping since the breakup.
“(Ben) doesn’t care,” a friend of his said during an interview with NewsNation’s Paula Froelic. “He’s so happy to be free right now. She could wear all the revenge dresses in the world – h---, she could show up to the red carpet naked – and he would not blink twice.”
Meanwhile, a friend of the Maid in Manhattan alum added, “She really wants that Oscar — and to be taken seriously as an actress.”
As OK! previously reported, rumors first began that there was trouble in paradise earlier this year when the pair were barely spotted together.
Lopez, 55, then was seen celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons by herself as Affleck, 52, remained on the West Coast.
Lopez finally filed for divorce in August, citing that April 26 was the official date of separation.
The musician and the Gone Girl star were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reconnected again in 2021.
Affleck later got down on one knee to Lopez in April 2022, and they got married in Las Vegas that summer.
Despite appearing happy on red carpets, the pair couldn't make things work for the second time.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” another source dished. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the insider spilled.
Another insider claimed the actress put a lot of effort into her marriage.
"She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben," another insider said.
“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source explained. “But she didn’t want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all.”