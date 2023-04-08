Jeremy Renner Reveals He Begged Family 'Just Let Me Go' In Emotional 'Last Words' After Being Crushed By Snowplow
Jeremy Renner shared his famous last words.
On Thursday, April 6, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph aired on ABC where the Avengers: End Game alum and his nephew detailed the heartbreaking incident that almost killed Renner.
The star shared he was crushed by a seven ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while staying at his Reno, Nevada, home, in the Sierra Mountains. He revealed in the tell-all interview that he wrote some "last words" as well as signed a final message to his family while under the snowplow.
"Don’t let me live in tubes on a machine," he typed on his phone during the incident, "and if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now."
The 52-year-old then signed "I’m sorry" to his family, as the weight of the plow completely crushed his chest not allowing him to speak. He explained his last words to Sawyer, saying, "because I am sorry I did that to them, and it’s my responsibility. I feel bad my actions caused so much pain."
The actor described how he and nephew Alex Fries were just trying to get one of the trucks out of the snow, when Renner manned the snowplow, something he’s done on many occasions.
"I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew is there," he explained. "Should be inside the vehicle when you’re operating it, it’s kind of like driving a car with your foot outside the car … it’s my mistake and I paid for it."
The California native then recounted how he felt as his life flashed before his eyes.
"I was awake through all of it, it’s exactly how you’d imagine it feels like," he continued. "I was on asphalt and ice … it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain."
"I have no regrets," he admitted. "I’d do it again … I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience."
In the last few months following the accident, Renner underwent extensive medical treatment and does hours of physical therapy daily. He is still actively recovering.
On Friday, April 7, the father-of-one looked to be doing much better in a post of himself and his family at Six Flags. The photo displayed Renner all smiles with his brood as he stood with a cane and the motor scooter he used to get around the park.
"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! ❤️" he wrote.