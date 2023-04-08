Jeremy Renner Reveals He Begged Family 'Just Let Me Go' In Emotional 'Last Words' After Being Crushed By Snowplow

The star shared he was crushed by a seven ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while staying at his Reno, Nevada, home, in the Sierra Mountains. He revealed in the tell-all interview that he wrote some "last words" as well as signed a final message to his family while under the snowplow.

"Don’t let me live in tubes on a machine," he typed on his phone during the incident, "and if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now."