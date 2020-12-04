They’re done keeping count. An OK! source claims that after Jill Duggar, 29, incurred the wrath of family patriarch Jim Bob by quitting the clan’s reality show — and abandoning some of their strict religious principles — sister Jessa, 28, boldly refused to cut her out.

And now, says the source, the two Duggar daughters, with the support of respective hubbies Derick Dillard, 31, and Ben Seewald, 25, are planning to take over the family brand, starting with their own docuseries.

“It’ll reveal everything on how they’re raising strong, independent kids to how they plan to defy family convention by adopting next,” dishes the source.

“They’ll also spill details of how it was like growing up in the Duggar world and all the rules they had to live by,” the insider continues, adding: “Jim Bob would be furious if he knew what the girls were plotting.”

As OK! previously reported, Jill revealed in early October that she and hubby Derick were “distancing” from her clan; the couple left the TLC series Counting On in 2017.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Jill explained in a YouTube video, answering questions from fans. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Jill, who did not clarify which members of the family she is having trouble with nor what exact item of contention is on the table, admitted the situation is “difficult.”

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and share two children together (5-year-old Israel and 3-year-old Samuel), also revealed in late September that they were taking a break from having babies — for now, at least — and using birth control.

“We use birth control, but we prefer to use non-hormonal birth control methods because we don’t want to potentially cause an abortion,” Jill said. “I think there are probably uses for hormonal birth control for, like, regulating things and stuff like that, but for us we just want to be careful about that.”