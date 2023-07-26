Jesse James Decker Admits She 'Ignores' Engaging in Online Drama After Reconciling With Her Brother: 'It's Not Anyone's Business'

"[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn't want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven't talked in years," he shared.

"But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was … it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true," John continued of the family event.