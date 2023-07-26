Jesse James Decker Admits She 'Ignores' Engaging in Online Drama After Reconciling With Her Brother: 'It's Not Anyone's Business'
Jesse James Decker is opening up about how she deals with social media trolls commenting on her personal life.
In an interview published on Wednesday, July 26, the singer discussed what it was like to have her family conflict broadcasted across the internet last year.
The interviewer asked, "Last year, your brother, John, revealed you had reunited for your mom's birthday after being estranged. How do you feel about reconnecting?"
"Family is family," the mother-of-three responded. "Being able to be all together and have our children together is an incredible blessing from God. My heart is full and happy."
As OK! previously reported, the wife of former NFL star Eric Decker had not spoken to her brother in years prior to their reunion.
"Is it hard having family drama play out publicly?" the reporter followed up.
"It's pretty clear I ignore it. It's not anyone's business, nor is it my job to acknowledge it. My job is to sing and make cookies and share what I want," she explained.
Last May, John James spoke out about how the pair was trying to mend their relationship after not talking "at all."
"[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn't want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven't talked in years," he shared.
"But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was … it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true," John continued of the family event.
At the time, when asked about the chances of rekindling his relationship with his sister, he added that it was possible, "not even just like for the sake of us, but for the sake of our kids because, you know, I don't want our little girls missing out on some amazing aunts and uncles and cousins."
"So I definitely think it's a start. A lot of wounds are still left to heal, but I definitely think it's the start of something great," John concluded.
