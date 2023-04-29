Jessie James Decker Hits Back at Mommy Shamers With Sexy Bikini Snap After Being Told to 'Cover Up'

Though her snaps were jaw-dropping enough, it was her caption that had her fans losing it.

"'Cover up you’re a mom,'" she began her caption with laughing emojis, throwing clear shade at her haters.

The not-so-subtle jab at her critics wasn't lost on her followers, with many taking to the comments section to commend her on her daring post. "You talking to me? you look great Jess," one supporter wrote, while another added, "Like grandma says, if you have it then flaunt it."