Jessie James Decker Hits Back at Mommy Shamers With Sexy Bikini Snap After Being Told to 'Cover Up'
Workin' it! Jessie James Decker is proving moms still got it going on.
On Thursday, April 27, the mother-of-three shared a sexy swimwear snap via Instagram to promote her Kittenish brand. While posing in a chair, with her hands on either side of the seat, Decker's fabulous figure was on full-display in a tiny, two-piece. Her bronzed body was complimented by the sunlight perfectly beaming down on her face.
Though her snaps were jaw-dropping enough, it was her caption that had her fans losing it.
"'Cover up you’re a mom,'" she began her caption with laughing emojis, throwing clear shade at her haters.
The not-so-subtle jab at her critics wasn't lost on her followers, with many taking to the comments section to commend her on her daring post. "You talking to me? you look great Jess," one supporter wrote, while another added, "Like grandma says, if you have it then flaunt it."
"Hottest mommy ever — haters just jealous 🤪 you’re an inspiration to all women !!!!!" gushed a third, followed by a fourth who wrote: "#goals keep killing it and always continue to inspire."
Aside from haters seemingly telling her to "cover up," Decker previously came under fire for posting a snap of her three kids with husband Eric Decker on the beach, as trolls accused her of photoshopping abs on her brood and scolded her for posting them in bathing suits.
Noting back in November 2022 that she "didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers," Decker wrote via Instagram: "Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not."
Decker emphasized that she wants "to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work," before questioning how hypocritical society can be these days. "We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'?"
She concluded at the time: "Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do 'better' then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams."