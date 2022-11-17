Jessica Simpson Stuns In Fashion Line's Campaign Video After Fans Express Concern For Her Well-Being
Later, haters! Though countless fans have voiced concern for Jessica Simpson's mental and physical health over the past few months, the star brushed off the drama to star in a new campaign video promoting her HSN appearance.
On Wednesday, November 16, the blonde beauty's fashion line posted an Instagram video depicting Simpson modeling a long-sleeved turquoise dress and silver platform heels while walking around the set of an old school diner.
The televised special featured the mom-of-three picking "holiday favorites and the perfect gifts."
Prior to the taping, many of the singer's Instagram followers felt something's been off with her, as she seems to be having issues speaking, in addition to the fact that she's now looking skinnier than ever.
However, as OK! reported, the actress, 42, eventually spoke out to vent her frustrations with the public outcry.
"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she shared. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"
"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it. After grounding myself ... I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," she concluded. "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."
Some fans insisted they have her best interest in mind since she's openly struggled with alcohol and body image over the years — something she discussed in her memoir, Open Book — but Simpson declared she's sober and feeling better than ever.
"I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor," the crooner previously said of why she didn't hide her battles. "I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward."