Jessica Biel Threatened to 'Pull the Trigger' on Justin Timberlake Marriage After His Shocking DUI Arrest: Source

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Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage may be in trouble. According to a Sunday, April 26, report, the actress, 44, is considering leaving her husband after new footage was released of his June 2024 DUI arrest. Biel reportedly “issued an ultimatum” to Timberlake, 45, and has “had it,” with his actions. Indeed, the pop star was recently spotted drunk at an Invitational gold tournament in Las Vegas on April 18, per Page Six.

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake was arrested for DUI in 2024.

“She does everything with the kids and she’s sick of being publicly embarrassed,” an insider said of the movie star, who shares sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, with her man. Biel will reportedly “pull the trigger” if Timberlake’s behavior worsens, as “there’s not much more she can take.” The source added the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer is “never home” to spend time with his family.

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake's DUI footage from nearly two years ago was recently leaked.

The musician was pulled over in Long Island, N.Y., while performing on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in 2024. Officers suspected him of driving under the influence as he returned from a night at a hotel bar with friends. He refused to take a breathalyzer test and gave some pushback after being asked to walk in a straight line. Ultimately, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations before reaching a plea deal for a lower fine.

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Jessica Biel Tried to Prevent Justin Timberlake's DUI Arrest Footage From Being Leaked

Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share two kids.

Although police bodycam footage of the incident was leaked on March 20, Biel reportedly tried hard not to have the video exposed. "It wasn't just a casual objection – there was a very deliberate effort behind the scenes driven by Jessica to try and prevent that footage from ever becoming public, and that largely came from her concern about the fallout,” an insider told OK! on Saturday, April 25. “For her, the entire episode has been incredibly tense and emotionally draining, and Jessica's been eager to close that chapter for good because she knows the images and behavior caught on camera don't exactly reflect Justin as the man she knows he can be."

Jessica Biel Wants to 'Put the Incident Behind Her'

Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship may be in trouble.