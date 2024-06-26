OK Magazine
Jessica Biel Dances the Night Away at Husband Justin Timberlake's NYC Concert After His DWI Arrest

Jun. 26 2024

It looks like Jessica Biel is shaking off Justin Timberlake's recent arrest drama!

On Tuesday, June 25, the actress, 42, was seen dancing the night away at her husband's New York City concert.

In a video shared by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank, Biel, who was wearing a tank top and dark pants, was singing along to her husband's songs as she sipped on her drink.

jessica biel dances justin timberlake concert
Source: @jesseltaank/instagram

Jessica Biel was seen singing at the NYC concert.

"What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake," the reality star captioned the pictures via Instagram.

jessica biel dances justin timberlake concert
Source: @jesseltaank/instagram

Jessica Biel sipped on her drink at the concert.

As OK! previously reported, the "Mirrors" crooner, 43, has been in hot water lately, as he was arrested on DWI charges on June 18 in the Hamptons.

According to the arrest report, Timberlake told police: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

jessica biel dances jutin timberlake concert
Source: @jesseltaank/instagram

Jessica Biel hasn't commented on her husband's recent arrest.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the report read.

MORE ON:
Jessica Biel
Though Timberlake's mugshot sparked a lot of questions, the bartender who served him at American Bar in Sag Harbor confirmed he did only have "one martini," they told People.

Another employee told the outlet: “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here."

On June 21, the pop star finally broke his silence regarding his arrest.

"It’s been a tough week," Timberlake told the crowd at the United Center in Chicago. "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Since then, he's played a few shows on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, including Chicago, Boston and New York City.

jessica biel jt screenshot
Source: @justintimberlake/instagram

Justin Timberlake posted on social media since the arrest.

Timberlake has avoided addressing the situation, but his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., told KTLA 5 in a statement that he looks "forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations."

He added, "I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

According to an insider, Timberlake wants to make sure his image isn't tarnished. "This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source said. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

