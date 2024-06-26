Jessica Biel Dances the Night Away at Husband Justin Timberlake's NYC Concert After His DWI Arrest

It looks like Jessica Biel is shaking off Justin Timberlake's recent arrest drama!

On Tuesday, June 25, the actress, 42, was seen dancing the night away at her husband's New York City concert.

In a video shared by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank, Biel, who was wearing a tank top and dark pants, was singing along to her husband's songs as she sipped on her drink.