Justin Timberlake's 'Golden Boy Image Is Definitely Depleted' After DWI Arrest and Unsuccessful New Album
Is Justin Timberlake saying "Bye Bye Bye" to his career after an unfortunate chain of events?
The famed pop star is reportedly struggling to maintain his star status within the world of showbiz — as his recent DWI arrest was the cherry on top of other negative news tied to Timberlake in recent months.
"The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now," a well-placed Hollywood source spilled to a news publication of Timberlake — who released his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, back in March.
The insider continued: "I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the a--."
"He’s got a bit of an ego," the source declared. "His golden boy image is definitely depleted."
While the confidante may think there is no saving Timberlake's career, the 43-year-old's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is set to continue through December of this year.
Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday night, June 21, and Saturday night, June 22. The concerts will mark the former *NSYNC frontman's first public appearance since getting released from jail on his own recognizance earlier this week.
The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker was pulled over after having dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Monday night, June 17.
Once stopped by police, "it was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the cop's arrest report revealed.
According to the officer, Timberlake claimed he only had "one martini" and refused to take a breathalyzer test.
The dad-of-two — who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with his wife, Jessica Biel — has a court date scheduled for July 26 and plans to fight the charges against him, which include driving while intoxicated, not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel, as OK! previously reported.
"[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office," the "Mirrors" singer's lawyer Eddie Burke Jr. said in a statement following his client's arrest.
Page Six spoke to a source about Timberlake's plummeting image in Hollywood.