Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Snaps of Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids While Celebrating the Start of Football Season — Photos

"And so it begins! Football season 🏈I guess I need to break out my old Pom Poms because this kid is ready for some tackle football! Such a stud!" Simpson wrote alongside a slew of snaps of her little boy and two daughters throwing around the pigskin in a grassy field.

The Newlyweds alum's followers could not get over how much daughter Birdie resembled her famous mama, with one user commenting, "So sweet. She looks just like you 😍."