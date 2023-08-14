Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Snaps of Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids While Celebrating the Start of Football Season — Photos
Jessica Simpson loves to show off her happy family life!
The "Public Affair" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, August 13, to share adorable photos of herself and her husband, Eric Johnson, spending the day with their kiddos Maxwell, 11, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4, as they celebrated the kick-off to football season.
"And so it begins! Football season 🏈I guess I need to break out my old Pom Poms because this kid is ready for some tackle football! Such a stud!" Simpson wrote alongside a slew of snaps of her little boy and two daughters throwing around the pigskin in a grassy field.
The Newlyweds alum's followers could not get over how much daughter Birdie resembled her famous mama, with one user commenting, "So sweet. She looks just like you 😍."
"That first pic he looks exactly like you! Cutie pie! Have a great season !" another fan chimed in about their son, with a third person adding of Ace taking after his NFL star dad, "Like mother like daughter, like father like son."
Simpson appears happier than ever eight years into her marriage with the former football player — a vast difference from her former union with Nick Lachey.
When talking about getting back on stage to sing after years out of the music industry during a recent interview, Simpson explained, "I'm doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they've [my children] never seen me do this."
"I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I'm like, 'She was supposed to see me first.' Then I'm like, 'This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.' But there's moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me," she jokingly lamented of her former pop star status.