Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Pack On The PDA During Weekend Getaway As Weight Loss Concerns Continue: Photos
Jessica Simpson enjoyed a fabulous couples retreat with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their close pals.
"Stole my lover and friends for the weekend," the 42-year-old captioned a series of handsy photos on Monday, March 6, highlighting the exciting adventure.
The perfect pair was joined by another couple for the romantic getaway — which appeared to take place in a woodsy cabin surrounded by mountainous scenery.
Johnson and Simpson — who tied the knot in 2014 — couldn't seem to keep their hands off of each other, as they packed on the PDA in nearly every photo the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer shared with her followers.
In one snapshot, the former NFL athlete had his hand grasped around his wife's butt, while a second picture showcased the couple embracing in a sweet smooch.
Simpson may have switched up the top half of her outfits for the weekend trip, however, she seemed to keep her leather leggings and knee-high platform boots on for the entirety of the vacation.
While many fans gushed over the "Irresistible" vocalist's stunning looks, there were — of course — a fair share of haters who criticized Simpson's style.
"I absolutely hate those boots," one user harshly ridiculed, as another added, "whoa!!!! The shoes are terrible. Frankenstein fashion," with a third stating, "you are adorable but those boots…"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Some critics looked right past the A-lister's ensembles and pointed out Simpson's drastic weight loss, which has concerned her fanbase for quite a while.
"She looks like a different person," one follower admitted, while another claimed, "she's cute but she needs to gain some weight she looks better a little bigger."
Fans aren't the only ones worried about the mother-of-three's health, as her friends also expressed concerns about Simpson's shrinking frame, as OK! previously reported.
"She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," a close insider revealed in January, noting her pals are "extremely worried about her."
Despite incessant weight loss backlash, Simpson declared in a 2022 interview that she's happy with the way her body is — especially after giving birth to her and Johnson's three kids, Maxwell Drew, 10, Birdie Mae, 3, and 9-year-old son Ace Knute.
"The fact that it made children is unreal, but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do. It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated," Simpson explained last year, adding, "I always celebrate my body."