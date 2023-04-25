Jessica Simpson Condoned for Wearing Kim Kardashian's Skims Bathing Suit: 'Why Would You Support the Kardashians?'
Jessica Simpson showed off her amazing figure, but in the process, fans were annoyed she would support Kim Kardashian's Skims line.
In a photo posted on Tuesday, April 25, the blonde babe, 42, posted her svelte figure as she sported a neon green bathing suit and pink heels.
"SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy," she captioned the stunning photo via Instagram.
Some fans were less than pleased with the "With You" songstress.
One person wrote, "You have your own line. Why would you support Kardashian," while another said, "Screwwww skims but loving her shoes tho🔥."
A third added, "I won't support anything a Kardashian makes."
However, some users stuck up for Simpson, who has been making headlines for her recent weight loss.
One person gushed, "You look SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Incredible!!!" while a second stated, "42 and still a BOMBSHELL! 🔥🔥🔥."
A third said, "You’ve still got it!! @jessicasimpson."
As OK! previously reported, Simpson, who is friends with the reality star through their daughters, has shown off her body on social media as of late, but her inner circle is "extremely worried" about how skinny she looks, an insider previously disclosed to Radar.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," the source dished. "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
The former MTV star, who shares daughters Maxi and Birdie and son Ace with husband Eric Johnson, is able to rise above the negativity, though.
"There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive," she stated in an interview. "I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I decided, 'OK, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance," she said.