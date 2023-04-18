Jessica Simpson Shows Off Glam Look & Youthful Appearance After New York Trip: Photo
Feeling herself! Jessica Simpson couldn't help but show off her ultra glam look on Tuesday, April 18.
"Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine ✨," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black fuzzy jacket while looking at the camera.
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the blonde babe. One person wrote, "Beautifulllll ✨," while another said, "She snapped!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added, "She’s literally aging backwards!! ❤️."
In mid-April, the singer, who is married to Eric Johnson, looked gorgeous as she paraded around New York City.
On April 12, she posted a photo of herself wearing a black dress, writing, "Whatever colors you have in your mind, I’ll show them to you and you’ll see them shine. -Bob Dylan."
That same day, she shared another outfit, which was a brown dress and black boots. "Dreamweaver show me the way 🤍," she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, Simpson's fans have been nervous about her eating habits, as she lost 100 pounds last year.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," one insider revealed, noting her friends are "worried" about how many pounds she's dropped. "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
- Jessica Simpson Rocks Edgy Outfit With Cutouts, Insists She Doesn't Let People's Criticism 'Get The Best Of Me': Photos
- Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Arms In One-Shoulder Dress As Friends Continue To Worry About Her Dramatic Weight Loss: Photos
- Jessica Simpson Shows Off Slender Physique In Chic Spring Outfit After Stepping Out With Husband Eric Johnson In New York: Photo
Despite the negative comments, Simpson, who shares daughters Maxi and Birdie and son Ace with Johnson, is focusing on other things in her life, such as expanding her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.
"The older I get, I lean into the free-spirited version of myself: connecting my personality with my eccentricities! I never let people's judgments get the best of me. My confidence is showing up as I am," she told People.
"I find design inspiration everywhere," she continued. "My team and I are very close to the design process, so by the time the season arrives we already know what we want to shoot and have our vision for how we will shoot it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Simpson even noted her closet is filled with "Juicy suits and Daisy Dukes!"
"I'm always on my way to get somewhere in my denim shorts and platforms!" she said.