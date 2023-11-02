Jessica Simpson and Mini-Me Daughter Maxi, 11, Show Off Their Natural Beauty With a Sweet Selfie
Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxi, 11, is growing up to be just like her mama!
On Thursday, November 2, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer shared the sweetest snap to Instagram of her and Maxi posing for a selfie inside of their kitchen, as she provided fans with a motivational message ahead of the incoming weekend.
"Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it 💚💚💚," Simpson wrote in the caption of the post — which featured the fashion designer and her eldest daughter showing off their natural beauty in casual couture.
The mother-daughter duo both sported soft smiles, as Simpson's hair was styled fully down in loose curls, while Maxi — who wore a gray hooded sweatshirt — had her tresses slicked back into an updo.
Fans have loved watching Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson's eldest child grow up before their very eyes, and they flocked to the comments section of the post to express their heartwarming thoughts.
"Look how beautiful y’all are! Inside first, reflecting on the outside ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote of Maxi and her mom — who also shares her son, Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with the former NFL tight end — as another supporter penned, "Love seeing your bare face. So beautiful ❤️."
"I love that you are a mother. you make some beautiful babies! ❤️," a third admirer admitted, while a fourth added, "Daughters are a true gift! Good job mama!"
The recent selfie received much better praise than a post Simpson shared of her and Maxi back in August, when she faced an immense amount of backlash for letting her young daughter show off her midriff during a summer outing.
In the controversial upload, Simpson and Maxi looked stunning, as they posed side by side in fashionable couture.
Regardless of their gorgeous ensembles, fans were outraged that the Blonde Ambition star allowed her daughter out of the house in what they deemed was too scandalous of a style.
"Isn't she like 11 or something?? Stop sexualizing your little girl," one hater demanded, as another snubbed, "THAT'S 11? Good lord? Come on, seriously? I like Jessica… don’t be that mom…you are better than that. Period."
"Why in the h--- you would let your child dress like that is beyond me!!!" a third critic exclaimed, as a fourth ridiculed: "In order to protect your child though, this pic definitely shouldn’t have been posted."