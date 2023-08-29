Jessica Simpson Feels Happier Living in Nashville Because She's 'Surrounded by Like-Minded People'
Jessica Simpson prefers to live life in her Daisy Dukes!
In a new interview, the singer dished on her and husband Eric Johnson's days in Nashville, Tenn., where they're spending the summer with their three children: daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, as well as son Ace Knute, 10.
"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" the bubbly blonde spilled. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people."
"It's not about the celebrities — it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation," added the fashion designer.
Simpson recalled a few fun memories from their time in the city this year, noting she used thumb tacks to hang up $40 curtains and enlisted a butter knife to put together a TV.
Being in Music City has also allowed her to revamp her singing career, something the icon insisted she's not at all nervous about.
- 'It Doesn't Need to Be a Conversation': Jessica Simpson Is Tired of Being Ridiculed About Her Weight
- 'Cringe': Jessica Simpson Slammed for Letting Eldest Daughter Maxi Drew, 11, Show Off Her Midriff During Outing
- Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Snaps of Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids While Celebrating the Start of Football Season — Photos
"If you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened. But now, I know exactly what I want," explained the mom-of-three. "I'm building my own platform. I'm doing it for the first time — the way I would — without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It's all me."
The star's chipper demeanor proves she isn't letting the naysayers get her down, as over the weekend, Simpson received backlash for the photos she posted with a mature looking Maxwell.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the snap, the 11-year-old wore a bustier crop top and had makeup on, sparking outrage from social media users.
"Why in the h--- would you let your child dress like that is beyond me!!!" one person wrote, while another commented "Why are you letting your 11 year old child dress like a 20 year old? They grow up fast enough — let her be a CHILD."
"Who lets their 11 year old child out of the house dressed like that??" questioned a third Instagram user. "Too busy trying to be her minor daughter's best friend instead of being a responsible parent."
Simpson hasn't responded to the backlash.
E! News interviewed Simpson about life in Nashville.