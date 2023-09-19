Jessica Simpson Shares New Family Photos to Celebrate Husband Eric Johnson's Birthday: 'Gave Him All the Love'
Jessica Simpson gave husband Eric Johnson a birthday shoutout on Instagram a few days after the NFL alum turned 44.
On Tuesday, September 19, the mom-of-three uploaded several new family photos that featured their three kids by the pool and celebrating his special day.
"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life," the fashion designer, 43, gushed in the caption. "My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu (he ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜)."
Their daughters, Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, as well as son Ace Knute, 10, were all smiles in the pictures, while the last photo depicted their youngest behind the camera as she snapped a pic of her parents.
The pair tied the knot in 2014, but the bubbly blonde admitted she's "pretty obsessed with him still," something that she thinks has helped them "last."
"That’s a good thing. And he loves me right, like, actual love, and I love him just the same," she continued in a past interview. "And he’s got a great a--! We just work, we just fit, you can’t undo us! This puzzle piece is solid. Yep, we framed it."
Simpson also credited their success to one-on-one time.
"I think it’s important to get away with your one and only, your true companion, just even chill and talk like you did when you dated before kids," she explained. "To have that is very important for any relationship."
Johnson has been by his wife's side as she faces mounting criticism over her slimmed down physique and seemingly altered face.
Despite the constant comments on her appearance, the former reality star insisted she's not doing anything unhealthy.
"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," she said in an interview of her thinner figure. "It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."
Simpson tries to ignore the gossip, especially for the sake of her kids, who she said don't "understand" why people are always talking about her body.
"We need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight. I think it just doesn't need to be a conversation," she stated.
"I tell my kids, 'How you feel about yourself is how you should feel,'" continued the "Irresistible" crooner. "It's not about … You don't dress for anybody else. You don't try to look like anybody else."