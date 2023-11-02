OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson Cracks Sexual Joke About Her 'Magic Hole': Photo

jessica simpson sexual joke magic hole photo
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Nov. 2 2023, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson is mixing dirty talk and donuts!

On Wednesday, November 1, the 43-year-old shared a silly snap with her Instagram followers in which she held up a mug from Voodoo Doughnuts with a sexual joke written on it.

jessica simpson sexual joke magic hole photo
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson appreciated the funny joke she found on a mug at a Voodoo Doughnut store.

"The Magic Is In The Hole 🍩," Simpson captioned her post, which was the same phrase printed on the pink mug she had in her hand.

In the picture, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer sported a cozy black turtleneck sweater and held onto a large black tote, and she posed with her mouth wide open to get the full effect of the funny moment.

jessica simpson sexual joke magic hole photo
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The 43-year-old looked stunning in the candid photo op.

Simpson's long blonde hair was styled fully down in loose curls, while her makeup looked stunning with a focus on her eyes. She accented her ensemble with simple silver stud earrings.

The fashion designer's fans found the content quite hilarious, though many of her 6.3 million followers were mostly excited to see Simpson had visited their favorite donut store.

jessica simpson sexual joke magic hole photo
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

She recently shared a sweet selfie with her eldest daughter, Maxi, 11.

"People are about to be wild," one person commented, bracing themselves for the anticipated responses to the mom-of-three's raunchy remark, as another admitted: "Ma'am 👏 I just shot coffee out my nose holes. 😂."

"Ha ha ha so many thoughts are flowing thru my head. ❤️❤️," a third user quipped, while a fourth expressed, "oh I need this cup! It’ll stir up some good conversation in the office. 🍩🪄."

jessica simpson sexual joke magic hole photo
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxi are the queens of selfies!

Shortly after sharing the comedic post, Simpson uploaded a sweet, bare-faced selfie with her daughter Maxi, 11, whom she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson. The duo also have son, Ace, 10, and daughter, Birdie, 4.

"Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it 💚💚💚," Simpson expressed in the caption of the Thursday, November 2, post, which featured The Dukes of Hazzard actress and her mini-me sporting soft smiles in their kitchen.

Source: OK!

Fans gushed over Simpson's natural beauty, with one stating, "love seeing your bare-faced. So beautiful ❤️," as a second supporter expressed: "Look how beautiful y’all are! Inside first, reflecting on the outside ❤️❤️❤️."

Simpson and her eldest daughter had stopped for a selfie a few weeks prior, as they were running an errand together when someone asked for the Blonde Ambition star's signature.

"The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜," she laughingly revealed, as the fan confused the two blonde superstars.

