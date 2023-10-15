Did Jessica Simpson 'Shade' Britney Spears? Fashion Designer Looks Shocked After Fan Mistakes Her for the Troubled Pop Star
Any resemblance?
On Saturday, October 14, Jessica Simpson uploaded of a photo of herself and 11-year-old daughter Maxwell "Maxi" with open mouthed shocked expressions.
“The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜,” the star captioned the image, seemingly expressing distaste after the fan mistook her for the troubled pop star.
In the comments section, followers of the fashion designer shared their opinions on the surprising interaction.
“Is that shade?” one user wondered, while another quipped, “Hope you signed it with your knives 🔪🔪😂,” referencing Spears’ recent Instagram videos of herself dancing with blades.
“You are better ❤️,” another person wrote dissing the “Toxic” singer, while a fourth defended the 41-year-old, adding, “Lol a compliment bc ur both beautiful ❤️.”
Other users slammed Simpson for what they thought was a rude joke.
“Was this necessary? She has her own problems,” one user penned, while another frustratingly noted, “These comments… SMFH. But I guess that’s the reaction Jessica wanted, hence why she posted it. It’s not cool to make fun of a woman, whose family ruined her life. I’d venture to guess she’s still a nicer human than @jessicasimpson.”
Someone else said: “I’m honestly not here for this type of shade, & from one woman to another, I truly expected SO much better from you. Terrible example you’re both setting AND encouraging.”
As OK! previously reported, Simpson’s post came after reports revealed those around Spears have been extremely concerned about her recent erratic behavior.
Since it was announced that the mother-of-two and husband of 14 months Sam Asghari had called it quits, Spears has shared some worrying videos, including clips of herself with what she claimed were “fake” knives.
"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," a source spilled about the authorities' recent visit to Spears’ home, noting that the musician "appears to be unraveling again."
"She’s not doing well since her marriage ended. She may insist she’s OK, but those around her are extremely worried," they continued.
At the time of the split announcement, Spears shared her thoughts on social media.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she explained.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!" Spears wrote.