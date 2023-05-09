Jessica Simpson Slammed for Gifting Daughter, Maxi, 11, $3,150 Louis Vuitton Duffle: 'More Money Than Brains'
Louis Vuitton bags are "Irresistible" for Jessica Simpson, and now for her daughter, too!
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer gave her eldest child, Maxi, a luxurious $3,150 designer bag for her 11th birthday, which took place on Monday, May 1.
On Sunday, May 7, Simpson shared an Instagram Story of her and her husband Eric Johnson's daughter unwrapping the lavish Louis Vuitton lime and blue Keepall Bandoulière 50 duffle bag for the award-winning artist's 6.3 million followers to see.
"Maxi wore her VINTAGE concert tee — wow I am vintage. She made me feel old and special all at once ha," the "These Boots are Made for Walkin'" singer wrote alongside the photo, which showcased Maxi wearing a graphic tee featuring album art from her mom's 1999 debut studio album, Sweet Kisses.
After Simpson showed off her daughter's pricey birthday present, social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts, as some felt the present was too expensive for an 11-year-old.
"More money than brains," one person harshly wrote, as another ridiculed, "her white privilege is showing."
Another individual defended Simpson, stating, "it’s her money," then admitting they "just wouldn’t post it on social media and open myself up to multiple attacks."
Backlash regarding Maxi's designer present comes after Simpson wrote the sweetest words for her daughter in celebration of her special day.
"On May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways. I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night," The Dukes of Hazzard actress expressed.
Simpson went on to share Maxi's kind-hearted birthday wish, which was for her grandfather Joe's bone cancer treatment to work, and according to the Blonde Ambition star, "it did."
"Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER. The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE," Simpson concluded.