Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'No Longer Bicker' After Singer Got Sober: 'They’ve Learned to Communicate Better'
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson seem to be in a good place after the singer turned her life around and ditched the booze for good.
“She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom,” an insider revealed. “Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud," the source said of the "With you" songstress, 43, who recently uploaded a photo of herself via Instagram celebrating six years of sobriety.
Now, the blonde beauty, who shares Maxwell, Ace and Birdie with husband Johnson, in a good space overall.
“Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically,” said the insider. “They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore.”
The mom-of-three also wants to be more romantic with her hubby. “They cuddle a lot more as opposed to sitting on opposite ends of the couch with a wine glass or tumbler of liquor," the insider noted.
The former reality star is also soaking in all the moments with her kids.
“Her connection with her kids and ability to be a good mom when she’s sober versus under the influence is like night and day,” revealed the insider. “The kids have been a huge motivation not to go back to those old habits when she was way less switched on with them and not giving them her full attention.”
“It puts her recovery into perspective,” noted the insider. “It’s a huge reminder of what she’s accomplished and why it’s so important never to slip back into that dark old world ever again. Jessica learned tools to combat cravings and fill her time with more healthy habits. The big fog finally lifted and she’s not looked back since.”
- Jessica Simpson Shares New Family Photos to Celebrate Husband Eric Johnson's Birthday: 'Gave Him All the Love'
- Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Pack On The PDA During Weekend Getaway As Weight Loss Concerns Continue: Photos
- 'I’m Pretty Obsessed With Him Still': Jessica Simpson Spills Secret To Long-Lasting Marriage With Eric Johnson
As OK! previously reported, Simpson, who married Johnson, 44, in 2014, recently reflected on how far she's come.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she previously wrote.
“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.