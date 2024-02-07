'You Are in Such Good Shape': Jessica Simpson Fans Gush Over Her Slim Figure in See-Through Tank Top
Jessica Simpson is making milk hot!
On Tuesday, February 6, the pop star shared a steamy photo of her thin figure while promoting the dairy product.
“Milk…does a body good 🥛🧡,” she captioned the image of herself in a see-through white tank top, black pants and full glam.
In response to the upload, fans gushed over how great the star’s body looked.
“That’s why you are in such good shape babe 🔥❤️,” one supporter penned, while another raved, “You are perfect, Jessica.”
A third user added, “It does you well 😍,” as a fourth noted they’re “still crushin’” on the blonde beauty.
“How the f--- does she just get hotter with age......😍,” one more person said of the 43-year-old, while another individual shared a similar sentiment, saying, “🔥😍Timeless ageless BEAUTY always darling Lady! 🥰❤️🔥.”
While many were supportive of the stunning snap, some haters trolled the mother-of-three for her latest partnership.
“Followed you for years but sorry I can't support this!!! So so so untrue and not to mention the horrendous treatment of animals. Disappointed! I mean do you really need the money that bad! 😒 unfollowed 👋,” one person wrote, as another stated, “I adore you, but milk is known to be terrible for your body.”
A third penned: “I love you BUT I’m very sad you're promoting milk.”
As OK! previously reported, the former reality TV personality has appeared to dabble in some advertisement work as of late, but she has also reportedly been making new music after dropping her last album in 2010.
However, it has apparently been tough for the celeb to balance her packed schedule, as she spends half of each month working in Nashville, and the other half mothering her and husband Eric Johnson's three children, son Ace Knute, 10, as well as daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4.
"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," an insider spilled. "She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life.”
Despite having a chaotic schedule, Simpson recently assured fans she can handle it all during a previous interview at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City.
"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," she stated of her children.
"They helped me find a house [in Nashville], we all moved there, they picked their rooms, that type of stuff, but they’re in school so I have two weeks [in Nashville], two weeks home," she explained.
She noted that while she wishes Johnson could be by her side constantly, "he's with the kids. I had to have somebody with the kids."