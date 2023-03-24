Jessica Simpson Admits She Still Fits Into Purple Jacket From 2000 While Celebrating Youngest Daughter Birdie's Birthday: Photos
Jessica Simpson looked like she had a great time as she celebrated her youngest daughter's birthday over the weekend.
"Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!! This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color…Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE! She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it. Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn’t home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me. Bird puts the HAPPY to the BIRTHDAY 3/19/19," the singer, 42, captioned a slew of photos on Thursday, March 23.
In the photos, the blonde babe, who is married to Eric Johnson, is surrounded by her family, including her hubby and her three kids, Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, and Birdie, as they enjoy the unicorn-themed birthday party.
The singer got a ton of compliments on her purple jacket, and one fan asked, "Please give info on this jacket, Jess!!" to which she replied, "the back of my closet from 2000."
"That jacket!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️," another person exclaimed.
Simpson received lots of uplifting comments prior to recent posts where people have pointed out how different she looks now that she's lost weight.
One person wrote, "Jess looks better than ever! What a cutie pie! Beautiful family!" while another said, "She is your mini me!! ✨🦄💗."
As OK! previously reported, this is the second post the "With You" songstress has made about her youngest tot.
“Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers 🔊 very familiar if I do say so myself 😜,” the mom-of-three wrote on March 16.
However, people were only focused on her appearance.
“What happened to her? She looks different,” one user said, while another added, “Jessica either start eating or stop the injections, you’re a beautiful woman naturally please stop.”
The Hollywood star has been many different sizes, but in her memoir, Open Book, she declared she doesn't care what the haters have to say.
"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up," the reality TV personality penned.