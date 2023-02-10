Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances.
"Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.
Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star," who was already in a relationship with someone else, in her Amazon essay, which was published on February 1.
She recalled first meeting the man in question at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. "This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes," she dished, though nothing happened that night, as she was hesitant to start something with him.
Despite eventually giving him her number when they ran into each other again, Nick Lachey — her on-again, off-again old flame — ended up reaching out after the September 11 attacks, and they later got back together.
Simpson and Lachey were married from 2002 until 2006, the same year she ran into the movie star once more at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
"I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges," she remembered of their first kiss.
Acknowledging "there was something sexy and enticing about all this," Simpson confessed, "there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl," given that the star had a girlfriend. "I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”
Once the two went their separate ways, Simpson started dating Johnson in 2010, and the lovebirds announced their engagement later that year.
The "With You" artist and the former NFL player, 42, wed in 2014 and share daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, as well as son Ace, 9.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Johnson knowing Simpson's dating history.